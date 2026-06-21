Want to plan an aesthetic birthday party under a budget? Make these mini-investments

Udisha
A birthday sash and crown set
For the quintessential Instagrammable aesthetic birthday party, a birthday sash and a sleek crown is must. It puts the spotlight on the birthday girl or boy in a small budget and looks extremely good in photos.
An all-in-one balloon arch kit
Balloon arches can really amp up the look of your birthday party. Instead of going for expensive decorators, buy an DIY all-in-one balloon arch kit that has everything you need within your budget. Choose the colour palette accordingly for the perfect look.
Warm fairy lights
Investing in warm fairy lights is never a bad idea. A string of aesthetic fairy lights can instantly make your place look fancy and make it seem cosy, aesthetic and magical. Again, it looks amazing in pictures.
A reusable fabric table runner
A birthday party will require a table so that you can beautifully set up a cake along with food, drinks and elegant cutlery. To make your table look fancy and elegant, get a sophisticated table runner that can provide a neat base for your table decorations.