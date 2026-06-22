4 best places in Mumbai for Malwani food

DEBOLINA ROY
Jai Hind, Bandra West
This cozy little place serves the best Malwani food in Mumbai. Try their Surmai thali paired with super light and fluffy neer dosas. To cool the searing heat from the coastal spices, they serve a well-balanced and sour sol kadi.
Chaitanya, Shivaji Park
This ten-seater spot is a place to find homely, wholesome food. Enjoy crispy golden crab lollipops, aromatic butter garlic crab and the flavorful, spicy tisriya masala that authentically captures the tastes of Konkan cooking.
Acharekar’s Malvan Katta, Dadar West
Tucked in a Dadar lane, this restaurant offers some incredible seafood thalis and unique to this location is the incredibly spiced malvani oysters and stuffed barlela pomfret.
Gajalee, Vile Parle
This seafood restaurant features the finest Malwani cuisine in the city. Savour their famous Bombay duck, crisp-fried to perfection. Try their prawns masala and tandoori crab seasoned with traditional Konkan masalas.