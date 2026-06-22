4 must-try vegetarian Chettinad dishes

DEBOLINA ROY
Mushroom Chettinad
This dish features delicious, juicy mushrooms sautéed perfectly inside vibrant, tart chili gravy. With sharp tamarind extract and coconut blended together, it is great served over warm chapati or rice.
Chettinad Pakora Curry
A very warm and satisfyingly comforting dish made with lentil pakoras in a hot, spicy gravy. Seasoned generously with aromatic spices and heat from fennel seeds, cinnamon, and garlic makes a spicy flavour.
Urlai Roast
This quick dish saves the day when you are short on time. It combines small potatoes with an aromatic and flavourful layer of spices and then fries them into a crispy finish. You can enjoy this dish with appams or white rice.
Palkatti Chettinad Curry
It is a sure win for those who love cottage cheese and aspire to add a different twist to their regular paneer recipes. The silky smooth pieces of paneer are coated in thick gravy made with popping mustard seeds and urad dal.