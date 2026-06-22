4 teas that can calm your nerves

Udisha
Chamomile tea
This tea is famous as a pre-sleep drink. Chamomile tea is packed with an antioxidant that can relax you and ease anxiety.
Lavender tea
Lavender tea is known for relaxing your muscles and helping your brain slow down. A cup of this beautiful scented tea can help calm your nerves slow down your palpitations.
Lemon balm tea
Lemon has a lot of calming properties and can also lower stress by boosting gamma-aminobutyric acid, a brain chemical that helps control anxiety. Having a lemon balm tea can greatly help with nerves.
Green tea
Another popular tea, green tea is rich in an amino acid called L-theanine which can really lower anxiety. Also containing some caffeine, it can calm you down without making you drowsy.