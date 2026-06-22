4 ways to curb sugar crashes

Udisha
Pair carbs with protein or fat
If you eat carbs alone, sugar will spike quickly. Pair it with protein like eggs or add some fat to slow down digestion and ensure a steady release of energy.
Move after meals
Always take a 10-15 minute walk post lunch and dinner. This helps clear the glucose from the blood, preventing sugar crush.
Eat regularly
Never skip meals. Every time you miss a meal, your body craves sugar. To keep the glucose level stable, make sure to eat regularly, even if it is a small snack.
Swap for high-fibre carbs
Refined carbs are quickly digested by the body. Instead, eat high fibre carbs like whole grains, beans and vegetable to slow down sugar absorption.