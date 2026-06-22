5 high-protein sandwiches for an energised start

DEBOLINA ROY
Egg and avocado toast
Replace high-fat mayonnaise in your breakfast egg salad with whipped avocados. Stack it between two slices of multigrain bread to make one of the easiest high-protein sandwiches.
White bean spread sandwich
A generous dollop of mashed white beans is an incredibly, velvety vegan spread. Spread it on your bread and add some tomatoes to make an exceptional, high-fibre breakfast.
Pesto chicken panini
This Italian-based pan recipe has a very light consistency because of its use of thin, crisp whole-grain bread. The grilled chicken is an excellent source of protein, while the melted mozzarella and creamy basil pesto add the gourmet touch.
Smashed chickpea sandwich
This zesty vegan chickpea sandwich features an array of ingredients, includin dill spread, lemon juice, and garlic confit. Chopped celery can also added for added crunch.
Chicken cheese sandwich
Start your day right with a skillet-cooked sandwich made with grilled chicken breasts, sliced tomatoes and basil leaves. The gooey melted mozzarella will nicely bind all of these high-protein foods together into one dish.