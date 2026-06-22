5 ways to cook Hilsa during monsoon

DEBOLINA ROY
illish Mach Bhaja
One of the most comforting Hilsa recipes for monsoon; crispy Hilsa steaks should be pan-fried to perfection in strong-flavoured mustard oil till nicely browned. This dish goes well with warm Khichuri, but don’t forget to pour some oil fresh from the pan.
Ilish Macher Tel Jhol
A broth, lightly simmered with tender eggplants, soft potatoes, and cruncy dal vadas, is the perfect way to cook Hilsa during monsoon. The gentle way of cooking results in a nutritious, balanced meal that gives you total comfort.
Shorshe Diye Jhal
Cook illish chunks using a tasty mixture of freshly ground mustard seed and green chillies. This famous dish from a Ghoti household has a very strong taste and goes well with a serving of steamed rice.
Hilsa Biryani
Layer fried fish fillets on top of delicious, fragrant basmati rice with saffron milk and boiled egg and potatoes. This combination produces an umami flavours and is one of the most unique Hilsa recipes for monsoon.
Ilish Korma
Cook the illish slowly in a royal-style sauce made from silky cashew puree, creamy hung yogurt, ghee, and milk. This lavish Badshahi dish ensures your weekend lunch starts off well.