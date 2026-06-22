5 ways to save your food from seagulls while visiting a pier

Subhadrika Sen
Always keep your food covered and attended. The moment a seagull spots unattended food, they swoop down to snatch it.
Try to finish off your food in a sheltered area or roofed hotel before venturing out.
Do not casually stroll around the pier with your food in hand. Seagulls are great are throwing over food and then finishing it off in a jiffy
Try not to feed the birds and attract their attention towards yourself.
Stay alert while walking around the pier and manoeuvre yourself away from the seagulls, whenever you spot them.