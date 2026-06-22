6 easy post-workout snacks

DEBOLINA ROY
Protein oats bar
Bake rolled oats, ground almonds, chopped cashews, hemp seeds pressed together firmly with honey into one prepared metal pan. Cut the bars into pieces to make one of the nutritious post workout snacks.
Paneer snack jar
To build a muscle-building, refreshing, crunchy, and savoury snack, layer a high-protein cottage cheese in a portable jar. Layer it with a generous portion of diced, juicy tomatoes, diced, crispy cucumbers, diced bell peppers, and mayo.
Homemade quinoa bites
Combine crispy puffed quinoa with creamy almond butter and a small amount of maple syrup. Shape into small bite-sized balls and place in the refrigerator until firm.
Tofu snack jar
Pack that jar full of tofu and add chunks of pepper and roasted, crispy chickpeas on top. Then top that off with any sauce, oregano, all-purpose seasoning, and give it a good shake.
Lemon raspberry yoghurt bites
Combine tangy Greek yogurt, fresh lemon zest, and sweet vanilla in a bowl. Dip fresh raspberries into the mixture until they are completely coated. Place them on a baking sheet and freeze overnight.
Healthy spinach dip
Mix equal parts whipped cottage cheese and feta cheese. Then add fresh, chopped spinach for texture. This lower-fat dip is an excellent accompaniment to crisp, raw vegetable sticks.