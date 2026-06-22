6 things to lock in before buying your perfect waist belt

Subhadrika Sen
Have the purpose of your purchase clear in your head. Are you buying for formal wear or casual wear is a question that needs answering to proceed further.
Always choose around 2-3 inches longer than your actual waist size.
Choose the correct material depending on the purpose, care instructions and climate. You can make a choice between leather, nylon, canva or synthetic material.
The buckle style should be in line with the purpose. For formal wear choose classic ones. For casual wear, you can go for a broader frame.
The colour has to be just right. You can stick between classic colours like brown, black, white, for formal wear or go all out with pop-colours for casual wear.
Always try on the belt and see how comfortable you feel wearing it. Move around and bend about to check its stretch, fittings and durability.