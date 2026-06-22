Jelly lips are trending; here’s what inspired the glossy pout

Atreyee Poddar
Jelly lips are the ultra-glossy, pillowy, almost translucent pout trend currently colonising the internet, backstage beauty, celebrity glam rooms, and every ‘clean girl’ makeup tutorial filmed near a window. Lips are no longer matte, defined, or realistic. But the jelly lips craze didn’t emerge from nowhere. Here are the biggest inspirations behind the look.
Long before jelly lips became a TikTok keyword, K-beauty was already perfecting glossy, hydrated-looking makeup. The trend evolved from gradient lips where colour is concentrated in the centre for a soft, bitten effect. The result? Mouths that look like they’ve been dipped in fruit syrup.
Anyone who survived the early 2000s remembers the reign of sticky lip gloss. Today’s jelly lips are essentially the evolved daughter of Y2K gloss obsession — only now the formulas are smoother and the overlining is more strategic. The trend borrows heavily from the hyper-feminine aesthetics popularised by pop stars like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.
The rounded volume, stretched skin texture, and exaggerated light reflection associated with lip fillers helped create the blueprint for jelly lips. Even people without injectables now use liner tricks and plumping glosses to imitate the same effect. Beauty trends today revolve around makeup designed to mimic procedures and faces designed to mimic filters.
A surprising amount of modern beauty inspiration comes from illustrated faces rather than real ones. Jelly lips resemble the exaggeration seen in anime art, CGI beauty campaigns, and AI-generated portraits where skin and lips appear unnaturally smooth, reflective, and dimensional.
Matte makeup now reminds people of 2016 beauty YouTube: heavy contour, full-coverage foundation, carved brows, and setting powder. Jelly lips signal freshness, softness and youth even though achieving the look often requires five separate products.