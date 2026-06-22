Monsoon cravings? Try these 5 urad dal snacks

Atreyee Poddar
There’s something about rain that turns perfectly rational adults into snack hunters. The first thunderclap hits, the chai goes on the stove, and suddenly fried food becomes emotional support. These five urad-based snacks are built for monsoon evenings, power cuts, and second cups of tea.
Medu Vada - Medu vada is golden, crisp, and gloriously soft in the middle. The secret lies in whipping soaked urad dal into an airy batter before frying. Add chopped green chillies, ginger, curry leaves, and crushed pepper. Serve with coconut chutney and strong filter coffee.
Dahi Bhalla - Dahi bhalla offers a change from fried stuff. Soft urad dumplings are soaked till pillowy, then drowned in chilled yogurt, tamarind chutney, roasted cumin, and a dusting of chilli powder.
Urad Dal Pakoda - Urad dal pakodas deserve more recognition. Coarsely ground urad dal creates an incredibly crunchy fritter with a rich, nutty bite. Toss in onions, spinach, coriander, and ajwain before frying.
Dal Kachori - A flaky shell stuffed with spiced urad dal filling is exactly the kind of excess the rainy season encourages. The filling is usually flavoured with fennel, hing, coriander powder, and dry mango powder. Pair with tamarind chutney and masala chai.
Urad Dal Cheela - Urad dal cheela will save your day. Blend soaked urad dal into a batter, spread it on a hot pan, and top with onions, coriander, green chillies, or grated paneer. Crisp edges are non-negotiable.