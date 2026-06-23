5 safest hill stations you can travel to during monsoon

DEBOLINA ROY
Mahabaleshwar
The renowned plateau of Maharashtra is noted for its gentle, rolling hilly terrain that is less susceptible to landslides. With a great drainage system and hospitality, it becomes one of the safest hill stations in the monsoon.
Wayanad
Nestled comfortably in Kerala, this destination evenly distributes its seasonal rainfall due to its unique geographical terrain. Solidly built retaining walls and highly maintained roads ensure travellers stay completely protected from major landslide threats.
Spiti Valley
The vast expanse of the magic Himalayan Mountains does not receive even one drop of rain. Since its roads are dry and stable, it does not suffer from flash flooding, mudslides, or any other forms of erosion.
Kodaikanal
Tamil Nadu has the most famous retreat to travel to across the country; it has regulated, moderate rains. The local government has strict controls on the mountain roads' safety, making it less prone to accidents.
Shillong
The Meghalaya capital has a developed urban drainage system and great infrastructure to combat the monsoon. The geographic region is extremely stable with no major seismic hazards, and the transport system is very well maintained.