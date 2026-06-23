6 Indian cities with photogenic public murals

Subhadrika Sen
Fontainhas, Goa: Cool pastel shades, intricate local art and craftsmanship and immense patience to get a wall to yourself, are regular sights at this neighbourhood in Goa.
French Quarters, Pondicherry: Another beautiful neighbourhood which is a remnant of the erstwhile French influence in India has quiet western architecture, colours and peaceful aesthetics.
Ghats and bylanes, Varanasi: Every bend in this city surprises you with its colourful imageries and wall murals. It is impossible to visit the city and note pose in front of them.
Khotachiwadi, Mumbai: From large wall murals to movie posters and even Bollywood actor portraits, all dorn the walls of this place which becomes a must-visit site for first-timers in Mumbai.
Underbridge pillars, Assam: If you are taking a leisurely walk on the main road, then don't forget to choose your pillars and pose in front of them. From Bihu art to contemporary, from floral aesthetics to Assamese tradition, you would find them all.
Bylanes of North Kolkata: If you want traditional colours then the bylanes of North Calcutta is the perfect place. And if you want modern colours, then pay a visit to the underbridge passages at Newtown.