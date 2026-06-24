4 ways to take care of your split ends

Udisha
Trim regularly
The easiest way to take care of your split ends is to trim your hair regularly. Having a trim every 6 to 10 weeks prevents the problem from getting worse and gets rid of the frayed ends completely.
Take care of wet hair
Your hair is extremely delicate when wet because it can easily snap. Never dry your hair using a rough towel. Instead, use a microfibre towel or a cotton shirt to dry your hair to prevent them from splitting.
Limit heat styling
Heat styling can damage your hair and worsen the problem of split ends. Hot hair styling tools make the hair brittle and so, it is important to take precautions when using the tools. Air dry as much as you can and never miss the heat protectant spray before heat styling.
Deep condition the tips
Your trips are most prone to damage and keeping them hydrated can prevent split ends. Make sure to use a a deep-conditioning mask at least once every week and oil your hair tips regularly.