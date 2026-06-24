5 iconic Karisma-Govinda movies that defined 90s Bollywood comedy

DEBOLINA ROY
Coolie No. 1
On Karisma Kapoor's birthday, we are looking back at the most iconic Karisma - Govinda movies. To take revenge on a rich man’s insult, a matchmaker persuades Raju, a simple coolie, to impersonate a wealthy tycoon. He creates lots of funny situations as he tries to keep the facade alive.
Raja Babu
A pampered, well-off young man tries to mend his ways and be a better son when his classy fiancée leaves him once she finds out that he had been adopted from a poor rural family.
Hero No. 1
The boy comes from a wealthy background, and the girl comes from a traditional family. When her father refuses their relationship, he disguises himself as a servant to win over her family.
Haseena Maan Jayegi
A wealthy father of two troublesome brothers has sent his sons to live with another family. They fall in love and are forced to create a number of ridiculous and twisted stories to impress their ideal women.
Sajaan Chale Sasural
An innocent village musician goes to the city to find fame and fortune. But he becomes involved with two different women, and he attempts to hide the reality of being married to both women.