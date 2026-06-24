6 most common blush mistakes you should avoid

DEBOLINA ROY
Skipping primer
If you put the blush without a base layer, it will fade quickly. The way to ensure longer-lasting wear is to apply a primer first. Not only will this give you longer wear, but it will also add a hint of extra radiance.
Sticking to powdered formula
If you're only using dry powders, your skin tends to appear dull. Try replacing your regular compact with a luminous cream or liquid product. The creamy, tinted blushes will give your skin a sun-kissed glow.
Incorrect technique
To equally distribute colour on the apples of your cheeks, smile widely and use the brush to sweep up towards the temples for diffused application.
Using the wrong brush
With the wrong brush, you can end up with an uneven and patchy makeup. Always use a dedicated blush brush to apply your blush. A tapered brush is preferred to conform perfectly to the shape of your facial bones.
Skipping setting powder
Dusting translucent setting powder on your cheeks before applying the blush will help you avoid the messiness. It will help you achieve a smooth, easy blend every time.
Ignoring face shape
Using pigment evenly will overlook the uniqueness of your face’s form. Square structures will work well with the placement of cheek apples. Rounder faces need a higher application above the cheekbone.