6 quick tests before buying the freshest litchi from the market

Subhadrika Sen
Stem check: Fresh green and slightly flexible stems are the best. Avoid brown and brittle ones as they indicate old stock.
Squeeze control: If you squeeze a litchi and see that it is otherwise firm but with a slight softness in the middle, then it is a good quality litchi.
Colour correct: Bright or rosy reds and pinks indicate new harvest and juicy quality.
Weight matters: Pick up two litchis of the same size and feel its weight. The heavy one is most likely to have more juice and flesh inside.
Aroma test: Give the bunch a smell. If the aroma is light and floral, then it’s a good crop.
Give in to temptation: If the vendor provides you with a free sample, grab it to check the taste, aroma and quality. But remember, litchis, may differ in all three parameters even if they come from the same bunch.https://www.indulgexpress.com/web-stories