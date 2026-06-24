8 Indian monsoon desserts you should try

Subhadrika Sen
Patoleo from Goa: These rice-filled/ mango pulp cakes are filled with coconut and jaggery and steamed in turmeric leaves
Ada Pradhaman from Kerala: A prominent dessert made during monsoon festivals of Kerala, it is payesh made with jaggery.
Puran Poli from Maharashtra: Soft, steamed and warm this batter-made dessert is savoured with a speck of ghee.
Payesh from West Bengal: In all the fun filled monsoon gatherings at home, the payesh or rice pudding is the perfect conclusion to a hearty meal.
Doodh Pak from Gujarat: A milk-based rich dessert complete with saffron essence and generous dry fruits, is a staple during the monsoon.
Manda Pitha from Odisha: Hot sweet steamed dumplings with grated coconut and jaggery makes for a delicious Odia dessert.
Mawa Jalebi from Rajasthan: Although these spirals are an all-year round delicacy, but in Rajasthan and Gujarat, the mawa jalebi becomes a crowd favourite during the monsoon festival of Teej.
Malpua from Bihar: Long before pancakes was a thing, these local deep-fried pancakes dipped in sugar syrup won everybody’s hearts.