Hosting a FIFA night? 5 international drinks to make at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Horchata de Chufa, Spain
This Spanish classic involves soaking tiger nuts, then blending them with water and sugar before straining. It creates a delicious, refreshing, and sweet milk-like beverage that can be enjoyed cold!
Aguas Frescas, Mexico
Blend your choice of fresh summer fruits, cucumbers, or flowers with sugar. Serve it chilled over ice and garnish with some extra pieces of fruit.
Chicha Morada, Peru
It is made by boiling dried purple corn, pineapple rinds, cinnamon, and cloves in water. Once boiled, the purple liquid should be cooled, sweetened to personal preference, and served cold.
Limonana, Jordan
This drink from the Middle East is famous for its freezing flavour combination of lemon and mint. Squeeze fresh lemons into a blender, add fresh mint leaves, sugar, still water and lots of ice. Blend until the icy texture comes alive.
Lulada, Colombia
Manually crush fresh citrusy fruit, add fresh lime juice, water and sugar in a glass. Mix it all up, and top it off with ice. It is one of the easiest and best drinks for FIFA nights.