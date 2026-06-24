Lionel Messi turns 39: Looking at the GOAT's best career moments

Udisha
First ever official goal
Lionel Messi scored his first ever senior professional goal on May 1, 2005 for FC Barcelona against Albacete. The then 17-year-old player scored his first of many goals from an assist by Ronaldinho.
First World Cup goal
He scored his first ever FIFA World Cup goal for Argentina on his tournament debut on June 16, 2006 in Argentina's Group Stage 6-0 win against Serbia and Montenegro.
First career hat-trick
The player's first-ever career hat-trick came at age 19 in an El Clásico on March 10, 2007 when Barcelona drew 3-3 against Real Madrid.
First Ballon d'Or win
Messi won the first of his record eight Ballon d'Ors at age 22 on December 1, 2009 after a brilliant season with FC Barcelona, winning the treble: La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League.
The 2009 UEFA Champions League header
Who can forget the iconic header at the 2009 Champions League final in Rome by the "little magician". He scored in the 2-0 victory against Manchester United, winning his UCL title.
91 goals in a single calendar year
Lionel Messi has a stunning record that no one has yet come close to breaking. In 2012, he scored 91 goals, making it the most by a player in a single calendar year. He scored the 91st goal in FC Barcelona 3-1 win over Real Valladolid on December 22, 2012.
500th goal for Barcelona
The Argentina star's 500th goal for his club Barcelona on April 23, 2017. He scored a late winner in a dramatic 3-2 victory over arch rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Most goals for a single club
On December 22, 2020 Messi surpassed Pelé to become the player with the most goals for a single club. The Brazilian legend had scored 643 for Santos. The Argentina scored the 644th against Real Valladolid, in Barcelona's 3-0 victory.
2021 Copa América victory
Messi ended a long, rough patch in his international career by winning the Copa América on July 10, 2021, defeating Brazil 1-0 at the iconic Maracanã Stadium. this marked his first major senior international trophy with Argentina, ending a long trophy drought for his country.
First bicycle kick
Mostly known for his "artistic" style of play, Messi impressed with his athletics when he scorer his first-ever career bicycle kick for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot on August 6, 2022.
The ultimate prize
Lionel Messi crowned his legendary career with ultimate prize football has to offer: the World Cup. He led Argentina to victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling victory against France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. He also won the Golden Ball, given to the best player of the tournament. He had also won the award in the 2014 World Cup.
Eighth Ballon d-Or win
The former Barcelona star extended his record as the winner of the most Ballon d'Ors when he won the eighth award on October 30, 2023 at age 36 years.
First World Cup hat-trick
Messi kicked off his 2026 World Cup campaign in style when he scored his first hat-trick at a World Cup on June 16, 2026. He scored all three goals for the reigning champions Argentina in their opening match against Algeria.
All-time leading goalscorer at the World Cup
Lionel Messi's latest accolade came in Argentina's 2026 World Cup match against Austria on June 22, 2026. With the first of his two goals in the match, he came the all-time leading goalscorer at the World Cup with 18 goals.