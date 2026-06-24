Move over Mumbai's Marine Drive, spot them in these 3 cities too

Subhadrika Sen

Puri: Running 35 kms between Puri and Konark, the New Marine Drive sees the coastal waves to the casuarina forests along its horizon.  

Patna: The Loknayak Ganga Path, popularly called Patna Marine Drive is best for leisurely walks, long drives, and just enjoying the scenic beauty of sunrise and sunsets.  

Kochi: The Kochi Marine Drive is a spectacle for tourists with its lined shopping complexes and variety of street food stalls. Also, don’t forget to see the famous Chinese fishing nets and Rainbow bridge.

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