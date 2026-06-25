DEBOLINA ROY
Whisk the base
Mix all-purpose flour, chickpea flour, cardamom powder, baking powder, and baking soda in a large mixing bowl until completely distributed before adding your wet ingredients.
Build the batter
Add the creamy yoghurt and food colour. Pour in the water gradually while whisking quickly until the mixture becomes smooth. It will be the backbone of your crispy jalebis.
Allow it to ferment
Once you have sealed your container, allow it to sit for 12-24 hours. You may notice that there are bubbles forming at the surface of your mixture.
Boil the syrup
Mix water and white sugar into a large pot, then bring the sugar mixture to a full boil. Add in saffron, ground cardamom, and fresh lemon juice, and stir until the sweet glaze forms a one-sting-like consistency.
Cook until golden brown
Pour the blended mixture into a squeeze bottle. Create perfect spirals in medium-low oil with 2 and a half day circles. Next, raise the temperature to medium-high and fry until perfectly golden and crispy.
Soak and serve
Remove the hot spirals directly from the oil and immediately place them into a warm aromatic sugar syrup for a few seconds on both sides, then place them on the plate to serve.