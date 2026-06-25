Liked Main Vaapas Aaunga? Here are 5 partition based movies you can watch

DEBOLINA ROY
Garm Hava (1974)
An enduring classic about Salim Mirza, a poor Muslim cobbler who is trying to maintain his family and business despite the growing intolerance in Agra. An illustrated representation of how difficult it is for people from minority communities to make and how isolated they feel.
Pinjar (2003)
With a violent backdrop, this film runs through the life of Puro, a Hindu woman who has been kidnapped by a Muslim man. It shows Puro's experiences of immense trauma, a sense of being forced into another identity, and finding emotional power and resilience.
Train to Pakistan (1998)
The movie presents a fascinating story of a calm village on the border of Punjab and Pakistan, where Sikhs and Muslims have lived harmoniously for many years. But their lives were quickly destroyed by the eruption of politics and communal hatred from outside.
Tamas (1988)
The powerful film captures the frightening riots caused by politics in a town, and how helpless the ordinary people become when such things happen to them all of a sudden.
1947 Earth (1998)
From the viewpoint of the little Parsi girl in Lahore, the plot reveals how a close-knit circle of different friends is sadly divided by religious conflict due to the emergence of a new political boundary.