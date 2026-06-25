Move beyond chai and pakora, try these 7 underrated monsoon snacks this season

Subhadrika Sen
Ghugni from West Bengal: Though not particularly a monsoon special, it is still a very popular snack. Hot spiced yellow peas with chopped crunchy onions, fresh green chillies and a squeeze of lemon juice is really comforting.
Bora Saul Jolpan from Assam: This sticky rice with fresh cream, jaggery or curd is a staple during rainy days.
Patrode from Karnataka: Take colocasia leaves and fill it with a spicy rice batter. Roll it up, steam well and slice it. Eat it with your favourite chutney or achar while the rains wet your house windows.
Dahi Bara Aloo Dum from Odisha: Two in one in a new form! These lentil vadas’s soaked in yogurt and dipped in potato curry with a hint of mixed spices, green chilli and onion rings on top, is definitely a monsoon meal.
Sidu from Himachal Pradesh: This fermented wheat bun with stuffed lentils is your on-the-go monsoon snack.
Muthiya from Gujarat: This flour and vegetable steam balls are best when consumed with hot tea.
Singju from Manipur: This whole meal salad made from the season’s fresh vegetables, herbs and spices is great for lunch or dinner.