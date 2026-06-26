Who is Amitabh Bachchan’s co-star Perizaad Zorabian, the owner of INR 120 Cr poultry business

Udisha
Perizaad Zorabian, a former Bollywood actor who worked with industry greats like Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri and Shabana Azmi, left her acting career after marriage. She calls herself an "accidental actor" for being an entrepreneur was a childhood dream. Today, she her runs her family's poultry business, Zorabian Chicken.
Years as a student
Perizaad had been pursuing her MBA from New York when she came to know about the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. She ended up studying acting for a year and eventually got into modelling.
Bollywood years
Life took a turn and she ended up being the lead in her debut Bollywood film, the Nagesh Kukunoor directed Bollywood Calling. She even had the legendary Amitabh Bachchan as her co-star Ek Ajnabee. Her other film credits include Joggers' Park, Mumbai Matinee and Morning Raga.
Marriage
Perizaad married businessman Boman Rustom Irani when she was 33. This was also when she made the decision to put an end to her acting career. Soon, she became a mother and turned down many acting offers.
A successful entrepreneur
The former actress decided to take the reins of her family business when it was not doing well. For a long time, she balanced her acting career with the business. Eventually, she completely focussed on Zorabian Chicken and turned things around. The company, with over 700 employees, now has a reported turnover of approximately INR 120 crore