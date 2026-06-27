5 healthy evening snacks under 200 calories

DEBOLINA ROY
Savoury muffin mini pizza: Top one half of an English muffin with half of a sliced tomato and top with some lower-fat mozzarella cheese. Briefly heat in the microwave to make one of the most healthy evening snacks.
Cream cheese muffins: Spread 2 tbsp of light cream cheese onto half of an English muffin, and top it off with your favourite seasonings and veggies.
Hummus and whole-wheat pita: Combine 1/4 cup of canned chickpeas (rinsed and drained), 1/2 tsp lemon juice (freshly squeezed), 1/2 tsp garlic (minced) and 1 tbsp tahini with enough warm water (about 2 tbsp) to create a smooth hummus. Dip pieces of whole-grain in lightly toasted pita bread, cut into triangles, into the paste.
Protein yoghurt smoothie: Combine frozen blueberries, fat-free milk, and plain Greek yoghurt in a blender. With this smoothie, you can incorporate antioxidant-rich foods in your daily routine.
Sweet citrus sorbet: In a blender, mix 2 cups of frozen orange pieces plus fresh orange juice and a little honey until everything is smooth. Pour half a cup into a small bowl and serve it up right away.