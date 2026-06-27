⁠5 healthy midnight snacks that won’t leave you feeling heavy

ANOUSHKA NAG
Frozen Greek Yoghurt with Berries
Late-night ice cream cravings? Scoop the frozen Greek yoghurt into a bowl, top it with frozen berries and drizzle it with honey for a perfect late-night snack.
Chilli Cheese Egg Toast
If you are willing to invest a bit more time into your midnight snacking, poach an egg, grate some cheese on top and drizzle some chilli garlic oil. Top the poached egg on a toasted bread, and you have your midnight delicacy ready!
Smoothie bowl
Blend low-fat milk, fruits, oats, nut butter, and cinnamon to create a sleep-promoting smoothie. This combination is not only healthy but also a yummy midnight snack.
Avocado Toast
Mix avocado flesh along with chopped onions, tomatoes, chilli flakes, and Italian herbs and spread it out on a toast for a delicious and filling midnight snack.
Veggie Sticks with Hummus
Consider pairing vegetable sticks with hummus if you're in the mood for a crunchy snack before bed. This snack will fix all the night-time cravings.