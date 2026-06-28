4 kitchen ingredients that work best as natural cleaners

DEBOLINA ROY
Baking soda
It is one of the excellent natural cleaners. Its alkaline properties break down heavily built-up grease, remove other tough stains from countertops and eliminate odours in smelly sink drains, leaving a completely clean kitchen.
White vinegar
The acidic content in vinegar helps dissolve hard water stains from faucet and sink surfaces, works as a disinfectant for cutting boards, and can kill microscopic-level germs, resulting in clean and highly sanitary cooking areas.
Olive oil
This thick fat serves as an excellent surface conditioner. It effectively eliminates superficial scratches on the surface, deeply moisturises dry surfaces, and shines up stainless steel appliances brilliantly within seconds.
Essential oils
Extracts from tea tree take your cleaning routine to a whole new level. Offering excellent antimicrobial properties, they act against mould spores, effectively destroying airborne germs and giving off fresh and clean scents.