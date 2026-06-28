5 easy breakfast recipes with litchi

Subhadrika Sen

Litchi – mint smoothie: Take deseeded and roughly chopped litchi in a blender. Add milk and mint leaves. Blend it well.      

Smoothie bowl: Take deseeded litchi and milk. Blend it into a smoothie. Pour it in a bowl and top it with banana, sliced litchi, nuts and granola.

Litchi Oat pancakes: Blend overnight soaked oats to get batter consistency. Mix chopped litchi. In a non-stick pan, lightly fry the pancakes. Drizzle maple syrup or honey before serving.

French toast with a litchi twist: Make French toast and garnish it with sliced litchi, whipped thick yogurt and honey.

Fruity Skewers: Take skewers and insert deseeded litchi, grapes, dates, musk melon, and keep a yogurt dip with vanilla essence to go along with it.

Click here for more