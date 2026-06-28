⁠5 healthy Indian street foods

ANOUSHKA NAG
Moong Daal Cheela:
This protein-rich recipe contains soaked moong dal batter, spices, vegetables, and baking soda. It pairs beautifully with salad on the side and green chutney.
Roasted Bhutta
It's a famous street food made of corn kernels roasted over an open flame and seasoned with lemon, salt, and pepper. It contains no oil. It has a smoky flavour and is very satisfying.
Masala Dosa
This dish consists of spicy mashed potatoes and onions contained within a thin fermented rice crepe and is served with coconut chutney and sambar.
Chana Chaat
This is a famous chaat in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, made from boiled kala chana flavoured with salt, pepper, lemon juice, green chilli, and coriander leaves.
Fruit Chaat
This is a healthy street meal that can be enjoyed. Make sure the fruits are not sliced beforehand. Ask the vendor to cut the whole fruit fresh and mix it with salt, pepper, and chaat masala.