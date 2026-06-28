⁠5 signs your body needs more magnesium

ANOUSHKA NAG
Nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite:
Reduced appetite and nausea can result from low magnesium levels. Loss of appetite brought on by vomiting might create a vicious loop that keeps your body from absorbing enough magnesium.
Headaches or migraines:
Magnesium levels that are too low might create abnormalities in the neurological system that may manifest as recurrent headaches or migraines, since magnesium is essential for good nerve transmission.
Constipation:
Magnesium is involved in digestion in a variety of ways. However, if your magnesium levels are too low, this entire process might slow down and cause abnormalities in the bowel.
Skin and bone issues:
A magnesium deficiency can weaken your skin and bones. Interruptions in cell regeneration can make your skin more delicate. Similarly, breaking bones after soft falls may be one of the first possible signs of low magnesium levels.
Disrupted sleep:
A low magnesium level can cause disrupted sleep. Magnesium helps the body relax and can make it easier to fall asleep. It can also help you sleep foa longer period of time.