Unique iced coffee recipes to beat the heat

ANOUSHKA NAG
Vietnamese Iced Coffee: Inspired by the popular Vietnamese coffee, this drink combines sweetened condensed milk and iced coffee for a sweet and creamy treat.
Avocado Iced Coffee: This underrated combination of avocado, coffee and condensed milk, along with preferably almond milk, is not only healthy but a tasty treat on a hot, tiring summer day.
Orange Iced Coffee: This unique combo of iced black coffee and orange juice is a hit during the summer. Add iced coffee to fresh orange juice, and you have instantly upgraded your breakfast coffee.
Coconut Iced Coffee: For a tropical twist on your iced coffee, add iced black coffee to coconut water and serve it in a coconut shell. The delicate coconut flavor pairs wonderfully with the rich coffee.
Chocolate Mint Iced Coffee: Chocolate Mint Iced Coffee is a delicious beverage that mixes rich chocolate flavours with a crisp minty kick. Make this delicious drink and top it with whipped cream and a sprig of fresh mint.