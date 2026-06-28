Waterfalls in India that come alive during monsoon

Atreyee Poddar
Come June, the hills darken, clouds sit low over forests, and waterfalls across India go from trickle to spectacle. If there’s one season India does dramatically well, it’s monsoon. And nowhere is that drama louder than at its waterfalls.
Plunging from the Western Ghats in giant white torrents, Dudhsagar looks almost unreal during peak rains. The waterfall crashes down beside a railway bridge, and when a train cuts through the mist, the entire scene looks like cinema.
One of India’s tallest plunge waterfalls, Jog transforms completely during heavy rainfall. In drier months, you can see distinct streams dropping separately. During monsoon, those streams merge into one giant roaring wall of water.
Often called the 'Niagara of India', this Kerala giant becomes especially dramatic during monsoon when the Chalakudy River swells. Dense rainforest surrounds the falls, giving the entire landscape an almost prehistoric atmosphere.
Nohkalikai Falls, India’s tallest plunge waterfall, drops from dizzying heights into a turquoise pool below. During rainy months, clouds drift across the cliffs so frequently that the waterfall appears and disappears like a magic trick.
Thoseghar falls plunge through mist-covered cliffs while strong winds carry spray across the viewing points. Visibility changes every few minutes depending on cloud movement, which somehow makes the experience even better.
Soochipara Falls tumbles down in multiple tiers surrounded by thick forest and wet rock faces. The trek to reach it becomes part of the adventure — slippery, muddy, chaotic, and worth every second.
Near McLeod Ganj, Bhagsu Waterfall grows fuller and fiercer during the rainy season. Mist hangs low over the hills, cafés fill with travellers hiding from sudden showers, and the waterfall becomes the centrepiece of the entire landscape.