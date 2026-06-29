5 Foods that are secretly keeping you awake at night

ANOUSHKA NAG
Red Meat
Red meat has a high fat and protein content, which takes longer to digest. This keeps your body's digestive system functioning while it should be resting, which might disrupt a restful sleep.
Dark Chocolate
Dark chocolate includes caffeine and theobromine, both of which stimulate the neurological system. These substances raise heart rate and awareness, making it difficult to fall asleep.
Spicy Food
Spicy foods elevate your body temperature, which delays the process because your body needs to cool down to initiate sleep.
Fatty or Fried Food
High-fat meals slow down digestion, increasing the likelihood of heartburn, bloating, and discomfort while lying down.
Sugary Treats
Sugary foods raise blood sugar levels. This abrupt spike and fall in blood sugar might disrupt your sleep pattern, sometimes resulting in wakefulness in the early hours of the night.