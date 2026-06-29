5 ways to clean delicate crochet home decor items

Subhadrika Sen
Gentle hand wash: Dip the item in cool water. Use fabric friendly detergent and rinse it with cool water as well.
Instant stain wash: If you notice a stain on the item, instantly dab the place with a cloth and soap solution. Do not scrub the area.
Steamy clean: Sometimes, use the hot steam from a distance to remove any nasty smell or wrinkles. You can also use baking soda to remove odour.
Dust it clean: Use a gentle brush with soft bristles to dust it from time to time.
Dry it completely: After giving it a wash, dry it completely and reshape it to its original form.