5 ways to increase your daily water consumption

DEBOLINA ROY
Infuse with natural flavours
You can improve your water intake with the addition of fresh fruit or vegetables. Adding lemon, lime, berries, cucumber, and fresh herbs helps you reach your hydration goals easier.
Anchor to existing routine
It is one of the easiest tips to drink more water. Drink 1 full glass of water whenever you brush your teeth, sit down to eat, and after using the washroom.
Eat food with high water content
By packing your meals with water-rich fruits and vegetables, you can get enough hydration easily. Some good choices are watermelon, cucumber, celery, and lettuce, which will help you naturally replace fluids.
Track with modern technology
Keep track of your drinking habits with a high-tech smart bottle that works with your smartphone. Another option is to set recurring reminders on your phone.
Pack a travel bottle
Staying well-hydrated while doing errands is not easy. Utilize a reliable reusable water container so you can follow these practices and drink additional amounts of water wherever you go.