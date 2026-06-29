An hour away from Kolkata, Abanindranath Tagore's summer house in Konnagar is unmissable

Subhadrika Sen
An hour’s drive from Kolkata takes you to Konnagar Baganbari.
Constructed by Gunendranath Tagore, it is now famous as Abanindranath Tagore’s (his son) garden house (Bagan Bari). Abanindranath Tagore was a painter, the founder of Bengal School of art and a writer.
One finds mention of this house in his memoirs Apan Katha and Gharoa.
Anyone travelling around the Serampore- Chandannagore circuit must make a stop to this beautiful garden house.
You can stroll around the gardens and soak in the beauty of the place. Admire the canopies of the tall trees and the cool wind blowing across your face.
Dont forget to take in this view of the hooghly river flowing right in front of the house. If the gates are open, you can go further near the river, at your own risk.
The interiors are artistic and furnished with basic furniture and painted with fresh white coats of paint.
It also has artworks hung on the wall.
Abanindranath Tagore's Bagan Bari is an heritage spot recognised un der the West Bengal Heritage Commission. It is open to all at a nominal ticket price between 10 am and 5 pm (everyday).