Do protein coffees deserve a spot in your diet? 4 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
What is protein coffee?
Protein coffee, or proffee, is an innovative drink made from a combination of brewed coffee and either protein powder or a pre-prepared protein shake. This delicious beverage is enjoyed by athletes and busy professionals as a convenient and flavourful source of energy.
A powerful pre-workout boost
Protein coffee gives you the instant energy boost of caffeine, along with the body’s ability to begin rebuilding its muscles through the protein quantity.
Metabolic acceleration and appetite control
Having protein in the morning helps keep you full and keeps the hunger pangs at bay. In addition, it temporarily increases your metabolism, which helps you to burn more calories.
A healthier alternative
Sugary creamers are unhealthy, high-calorie products that are high in sugar. Using naturally flavoured protein powders as a sweetener for your coffee provides flavour without the empty calories.
Supplements can't replace whole nutrient sources
You should not use this drink for complete meals, although it may provide some benefits. Whole foods give you better nutrition than any supplement. Too much protein could lead to heart and kidney disease in the long run.