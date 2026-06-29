Healthy jackfruit recipes: 5 breakfast ideas you'll love

Subhadrika Sen
Stuffed Paratha: Cook jackfruit with mashed potato (optional), chopped onions, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste and spices. Let it cool. Use this as a filling for your paratha. Fry well and serve with spiced curd or achaar.
Dosa: While making the dosa batter, add grated jackfruits. Now prepare our regular dosa. Alternatively, cook jackfruit with spices and use it as the masala for your regular dosa.
Idli: Just like making a dosa batter, make a batter with jackfruit and steam it to make idli. Serve with sambar and coconut chutney.
French toast: Grate, thinly slice or mash jackfruit. Slice a thick loaf of bread and place a half cut in the middle. Stuff the jackfruit. Fry it in low oil to make the French toast. Add sugar granules, honey, or maple syrup before serving.
Poha: Make regular poha with onion, peanuts, curry leaves, turmeric, onion and green chillies. To this, add shredded jackfruit. Top with chopped coriander and lemon juice.