How to delay grey hair naturally: 5 science-backed hacks

Udisha
Manage stress
Stress can fasten hair greying because it leads to the release of cortisol. Take care of your mental health and manage stress through meditation to ensure that the stem cells don't deplete.
Eat nutrient-rich foods
Include nutrient-rich foods such as eggs, green vegetables and nuts in your diet so that your body doesn't lack Vitamin B12, iron, and copper which are responsible for premature greying.
Boost antioxidants
Eat food that is rich in antioxidants such as green tea, berry, legumes and seeds so that the natural hair colour is protected from being damaged due to oxidative stress.
Protect from UV
Continues exposure to the sun (UV) can harm the melanin producing cells, leading to faster hair greying. Make sure to cover your hair with a hat or scarf avoid UV exposure.