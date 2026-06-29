Into the wilderness: 5 essential forest classics by Buddhadeb Guha

Ujjainee Roy
Madhukari
Rather than presenting the wilderness as an escape alone, Guha portrays it as a place of introspection and renewal. The novel questions modern lifestyles while celebrating the healing power of untouched landscapes. Rich with descriptions of rivers, forests and remote settlements, Madhukari remains one of his most philosophical works.
Koeler Kachhe
One of Guha's finest explorations of the forests of present-day Jharkhand, Koeler Kachhe revolves around the Koel River and the forests that surround it. The novel beautifully captures the rhythms of jungle life, from changing seasons to the relationship between tribal communities and nature.
Jongoler Journal (Forest Journal)
Part travelogue, part memoir and part nature writing, Jongoler Journal offers readers a glimpse into Guha's own experiences across India's forests. Drawing upon his years spent in the wilderness during his professional career, he writes about encounters with elephants, deer, birds and local communities with remarkable warmth and precision.
Rijuda Series
No discussion of Buddhadeb Guha's forest literature is complete without the beloved Rijuda adventure series. Featuring the fearless explorer Rijuda and his young companion Rudra, these stories transport readers to forests across India, Africa and beyond.