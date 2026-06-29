Scoop of the town: A guide to top 5 ice cream parlours in Bengaluru

DEBOLINA ROY
Corner House Ice Cream
Corner House is a well-known and iconic establishment that has been enjoyed by many generations of local residents. Their famous Death By Chocolate sundae is an incredible creation. Their indulgent Cake-A-Mocha and Cake Fudge make it one of the best ice cream parlours in Bengaluru.
Milano Ice Cream
Milano is an Italian gelato shop based in Indiranagar that serves only authentic, silky gelato. With flavours like Extra Dark Chocolate and one-of-a-kind Whiskey Irish Crème, it’s no wonder it remains the city's favourite.
Lakeview Milk Bar
Their beloved hot chocolate fudge and red velvet sundae has been a staple for late-night dessert since the 1930s. It continues to offer the charm of an older Bangalore with its rich and decadent hot fudge sundaes.
Cream Stone
This place has a great reputation for creating unique desserts on cold stone slabs. You must try their Choco Almond Fudge in a freshly baked waffle bowl.
Apsara Ice Cream
This popular ice cream place offers innovative vegetarian and vegan natural scoops. Some of the outstanding flavours are Pani Puri Pataka and Guava Glory.