5 best places to have pav-bhaji in Mumbai

DEBOLINA ROY
Shiv Sagar
The fast food joint has gained a reputation for providing the same taste of food, made on a hot flat grill, all over the city. They use fresh tomatoes to create a nice tartness when combined with the tender, buttery pavs.
Sukh Sagar
Located just opposite Chowpatty Beach, this iconic restaurant excels at getting the food ratios just right. It comes in a heap of butter along with two butter-soaked, masala-stained buns served in padded seats.
Maji Sagar
Tucked away in Tardeo, this underrated gem plates a deep red, richly flavoured masterpiece. Notably low on heavy grease but lavished with tomatoes, it is a popular place to eat pav bhaji in Mumbai.
Manohar Pav Bhaji
Almost a 100 years old in Girgaon, their well-mashed homely preparation is delightfully fragrant with capsicum and enhanced by an excellent and spicy in-house paste made of chillies and garlic.
Lenin pav bhaji centre
Another one of the affordable options in the city, located at Marine Lines, provides great food for very economical prices. The difference in their specialities is that it is somewhat thicker and spicier with the right potato-to-tomato ratio.