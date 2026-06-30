5 delicious dairy-free desserts you can make at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Decadent chocolate brownies
Combine the cocoa powder, melted coconut oil, brown sugar and flour to make an ultra-fudgy batter. Add large pieces of 100% dark chocolate and stir. Bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees to create chewy, crinkly bites.
Vanilla bean panna cotta
Simmer coconut milk and agar-agar powder, with scraped vanilla bean and maple syrup. Pour into a casserole and allow to firm up completely in the refrigerator before serving this delicious Italian dessert.
Lemon blueberry tart
Make a simple crust using almond flour and maple syrup pressed into a pan. Fill it with lemon curd and thicken it with cornstarch. Cook and cover with fresh blueberries, and chill before serving.
Spiced cinnamon rolls
Combine flour with oat milk and apple cider vinegar & form a soft dough. Pipe into a doughnut pan and place in the oven to bake until golden brown. Spread margarine & cinnamon sugar and roll it.
Salted caramel mousse
Mix ripe avocados, almond butter, dates, and sea salt until fully creamy. Pipe the delicious mixture into cups and chill before presenting this dairy-free mousse.