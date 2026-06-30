5 kitchen hygienes you need to adopt during monsoon

DEBOLINA ROY
Sanitize kitchen sink regularly
Clean your sinks with baking soda, vinegar, and hot water. It will help remove any excess biofilm buildup, which can lead to unpleasant odour.
Disinfect storage cabinets
Empty your food cabinets; cleanse thoroughly with a diluted solution of white vinegar. It kills remaining mould spores that can potentially create toxic fungi to contaminate your pantry items.
Optimize refrigerator settings and seals
Use bleach to clean the fridge gasket doors to eliminate hidden mould. Lower the setting on your appliance by 1 degree to ensure that food is safe even when you have a lot of ambient moisture.
Sterilize cooking fabrics
Consider replacing your old-fashioned cotton towels with newer microfibre ones that do not require any wash or dry cycles. Make sure they are laundered in very hot water and ironed thoroughly, as this will kill harmful bacteria.
Seal structural gaps and cracks
To prevent cockroaches and ants from entering your home, apply silicone caulk around the walls and the base of your shower and sink.