6 edible monsoon flower fritters across India

Subhadrika Sen
Kumrophool: These yellow pumpkin flowers are deep fried into a crunchy pakora or shallow fried with masala to make a softer batter-bora. It pairs best with Khichudi.
Bok Phool: In West Bengal, Agati flowers or Bok Phool are coated with a besan batter and fried. It serves as a monsoon favourite fritter.
Sojne Phool : These white little moringa flowers, are fried with chopped onions, green chillies, gram flour and mixed spices.
Mocha: Tamil Nadu mixes banana flowers with lentils and turns them into deep fried vadas while in Maharashtra, they are chopped and fried with spices, a healthy alternative to French fries.
Shapla: These white water lilies are a delicacies in Eastern India where they are fried with spice mix and besan batter and enjoyed during a rainy-day house arrest.
Mahua: Popular is regions like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, Mahua is used to make sweets and beverages. But these fresh blossoms are also quickly fried for a crispy snack.