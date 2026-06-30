6 street foods that get easily contaminated in monsoon

DEBOLINA ROY
Pani puri
The spicy water can easily pick up disease-causing bacteria from the environment. Street vendors rarely use filtered water, which makes these unhygienic street foods a common source of cholera.
Fruit chaat
Roadside fruit that has been cut can be harmful to your health. They are unprotected and exposed to flies/dirt, which can cause typhoid or any other insect-borne disease.
Dahi bhalla
Often, roadside vendors prepare Dahi Bhalla in a very unsanitary manner. In the monsoon, dairy products are kept outside, which can increase the rate of bacterial proliferation and cause gastroenteritis.
Kebabs
The enticing smell of cooking meat can hide some major health risks. Raw meat spoils quickly in the monsoon, creating a perfect breeding ground for Salmonella and E. coli.
Chowmein
Most stalls use dirty vegetables and improperly stored food, which can lead to the quick development of bacteria that can cause serious stomach problems. Also, the wok is being reused for several hours without washing or sanitizing.
Momos
Baarish and momo- what a perfect combo! But do you know it masks severe health hazards? It is made under unsanitary conditions and stored improperly, along with having ground meat filler that is not fully cooked. It can lead to a significant risk of developing a very serious case of E. coli or Salmonella.