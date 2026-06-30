Are powder sunscreens effective? 4 things you need to know

Udisha
Good for touch-ups
Applying cream sunscreen can sound horrible on hot and humid days but powder sunscreen are not the replacement for the liquid ones. Applying only powder sunscreen as protection will not shield away the UV effectively. They are great for touch-ups throughout the day, over your cream sunscreen.
Good for oily skin and makeup
Cream sunscreens cannot be applied over make-up. Powder ones can be used as a setting powder, helping your skin with an extra coat of SPF. It is also helpful for oily skin since it absorbs the excess oil and provides a matte finish.
Gentle mineral protection
Powder sunscreens generally contain zinc oxide and titanium dioxide which can reflect UV rays. They are not packed with harsh chemicals and have gentler mineral blockers, which can be good for sensitive skin.
It requires heavy application
Powder sunscreens do not have the ability to give you complete SPF protection on its own. For it to replace your cream sunscreens, you must apply a thick layer of powder and brush it firmly for at least a minute, followed by frequent reapplication.