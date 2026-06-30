Is magnetic nail polish safe? 5 facts you should know

Subhadrika Sen
A Magnetic nail polish has tiny iron particles mixed with the colour. Right after application, a magnet is held close so that the particles re-arrange themselves, forming patterns on the nails after drying.
It is commonly perceived that magnetic nail polish change the chemical composition. But that is not so.
If you have sensitive skin or a history of allergies using nail products then do a patch test before applying magnetic nail polish as it might trigger allergic reactions.
Most magnetic polishes need curing under UV or LED lamps. To protect the skin after this exposure and continued natural sun exposure, keep applying hand sunscreen.
These products have magnet reactive pigments which become less reactive after their initial work is finished. So, one can continue eating with hands and doing all other chores unhindered.
Never compromise with quality for finance. Always opt for quality products from known brands.